Sam Williams returns to the Cowboys on a one-year deal

  
Published March 9, 2026 10:34 PM

The Cowboys are keeping one of their own free agents.

Defensive lineman Sam Williams has agreed to return to the Cowboys on a one-year, $3 million deal, per NFL Media.

A second-round pick in 2022 (56th overall), Williams finished fifth in the defensive rookie of the year voting. He has nevertheless been a backup for most of his career.

Williams has appeared in 49 regular-season games, with five starts. He has 8.5 career sacks. In 2024, an ACL tear during training camp ended his season.

Last year, he appeared in all 17 regular-season games, participating in 43 percent of the defensive snaps.