Chiefs agree to terms with Ravens S Alohi Gilman

  
Published March 9, 2026 11:08 PM

The Chiefs, who have lost several defensive backs in recent days, have added one.

Via NFL Media, Kansas City has agreed to terms with Ravens safety Alohi Gilman. It’s a three-year, $24.75 million deal, with $15 million fully guaranteed.

Gilman was a sixth-round pick of the Chargers in 2020. He was traded to the Ravens during the 2025 season, as part of the Odafe Oweh trade.

Gilman, who played college football at Notre Dame, started five games for the Chargers last year, and 12 for the Ravens. For his career, he has 85 regular-season appearances and 51 starts.

He agrees to terms on the same day former Chiefs safety Bryan Cook agreed to terms with the Bengals.