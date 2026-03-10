Jets agree to terms with S Dane Belton on one-year deal

The Jets are signing safety Dane Belton to a one-year, $4 million deal, according to Jordan Schultz of The Schultz Report. Belton has an opportunity to make another $2 million in incentives.

He joins Minkah Fitzpatrick and Malachi Moore at the position.

Belton, 25, entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick of the Giants in 2022, and he spent his first four seasons with them.

He has 240 tackles, 16 passes defensed, four sacks, four forced fumbles and six interceptions in his career.

In 2025, Belton played nine games, with one start. He totaled 120 tackles, two sacks, an interception, five pass breakups and three forced fumbles. He saw action on 705 defensive snaps and 310 on special teams.

He has played all but two games in his career and hasn’t missed a game since his rookie season.