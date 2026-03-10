Patriots agree to terms with OL Alijah Vera-Tucker

The Patriots are signing offensive guard Alijah Vera-Tucker to a three-year, $42 million deal worth up to $48 million, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Vera-Tucker, 26, missed all of last season after tearing his left triceps in training camp with the Jets. It was the second triceps tear for Vera-Tucker after he tore his right one in Week 7 of 2022.

He tore his Achilles’ tendon in Week 5 of 2023.

Vera-Tucker has played only 43 games, while missing 41, since the Jets drafted him in the first round in 2021.

Still, he ranks 31st on PFT’s top-100 free agents list.

Jared Wilson, a third-round pick in 2025, started at left guard as a rookie. He is moving to center to replace Garrett Bradbury, with Vera-Tucker penciled in to start at left guard.