Raiders agree to terms with K Matt Gay

The Raiders are not done on the first day of free agency yet.

They have agreed to terms with veteran kicker Matt Gay, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports. Gay’s signing signals the end for Daniel Carlson with the team.

Carlson became the Raiders’ kicker during the 2018 season, and he went 22-of-27 on field goals last season and 21-of-22 on extra points.

Gay, who turns 32 next week, appeared in 13 games for Washington and four for San Francisco last season. He went only 17-of-23 but only one of his misses was shorter than 50 yards, and he made all 26 extra points.

Gay has made 84.3 percent of his career field goals (182-of-216).

With Carlson on the way out, only left tackle Kolton Miller and punter A.J. Cole remain from when the Raiders played in Oakland.