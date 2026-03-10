 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_evanssf_260309.jpg
Evans reportedly signs with 49ers in splash move
nbc_pft_wandalerobinson_260309.jpg
Robinson gets ‘good, solid payday’ from Titans
nbc_pft_travisetienne_260309.jpg
Report: Saints sign Louisiana native Etienne Jr.

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_evanssf_260309.jpg
Evans reportedly signs with 49ers in splash move
nbc_pft_wandalerobinson_260309.jpg
Robinson gets ‘good, solid payday’ from Titans
nbc_pft_travisetienne_260309.jpg
Report: Saints sign Louisiana native Etienne Jr.

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Raiders agree to terms with K Matt Gay

  
Published March 9, 2026 10:29 PM

The Raiders are not done on the first day of free agency yet.

They have agreed to terms with veteran kicker Matt Gay, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports. Gay’s signing signals the end for Daniel Carlson with the team.

Carlson became the Raiders’ kicker during the 2018 season, and he went 22-of-27 on field goals last season and 21-of-22 on extra points.

Gay, who turns 32 next week, appeared in 13 games for Washington and four for San Francisco last season. He went only 17-of-23 but only one of his misses was shorter than 50 yards, and he made all 26 extra points.

Gay has made 84.3 percent of his career field goals (182-of-216).

With Carlson on the way out, only left tackle Kolton Miller and punter A.J. Cole remain from when the Raiders played in Oakland.