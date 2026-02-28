 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_carsonbeck_260227.jpg
Beck tells story behind Lamborghini getting stolen
ConcepcionNEW.jpg
Concepcion brings special teams prowess to NFL
nbc_pft_drew_allar_260226.jpg
Allar on how Penn State prepared him for the NFL

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_carsonbeck_260227.jpg
Beck tells story behind Lamborghini getting stolen
ConcepcionNEW.jpg
Concepcion brings special teams prowess to NFL
nbc_pft_drew_allar_260226.jpg
Allar on how Penn State prepared him for the NFL

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jeremiyah Love posts second-fastest 40 time among fastest RB group in Combine history

  
Published February 28, 2026 03:43 PM

Jeremiyah Love came into the Scouting Combine as the top running back on most lists of prospects and his 40-yard dash did not do anything to hurt that standing.

Love was clocked at 4.36 seconds in Indianapolis, which was good for the second-fastest among all running backs in Indianapolis. Love ran 199 times for 1,372 yards and 18 touchdowns at Notre Dame during the regular season.

Mike Washington Jr. of Arkansas posted the fastest time at 4.33 seconds. Wake Forest’s Demond Claiborne, Alabama’s Jam Miller, and Navy’s Eli Heidenreich rounded out the top five. All five backs were part of what was the fastest running back group in Combine history.

Ashton Jeanty was the first back off the board at No. 6 in 2025. We’ll find out how high Love’s speed helps him rise in April.