Jeremiyah Love posts second-fastest 40 time among fastest RB group in Combine history

Jeremiyah Love came into the Scouting Combine as the top running back on most lists of prospects and his 40-yard dash did not do anything to hurt that standing.

Love was clocked at 4.36 seconds in Indianapolis, which was good for the second-fastest among all running backs in Indianapolis. Love ran 199 times for 1,372 yards and 18 touchdowns at Notre Dame during the regular season.

Mike Washington Jr. of Arkansas posted the fastest time at 4.33 seconds. Wake Forest’s Demond Claiborne, Alabama’s Jam Miller, and Navy’s Eli Heidenreich rounded out the top five. All five backs were part of what was the fastest running back group in Combine history.

Ashton Jeanty was the first back off the board at No. 6 in 2025. We’ll find out how high Love’s speed helps him rise in April.

