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Lions add former Dolphins GM Chris Grier to front office

  
Published June 3, 2026 08:19 AM

Former Dolphins General Manager Chris Grier has found a new job in Detroit.

Grier has joined the Lions’ front office as a personnel executive, according to Adam Schefter.

The 56-year-old Grier had spent a decade as the Dolphins’ GM before he was fired last season, the day after a Thursday Night Football loss to the Ravens dropped the Dolphins to 2-7. In all, Grier spent 25 years with the Dolphins, rising up their scouting department before becoming GM. Before that he was a scout for the Patriots.

Grier will work for Lions General Manager Brad Holmes, who is heading into his sixth season leading the front office in Detroit.