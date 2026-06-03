Lions add former Dolphins GM Chris Grier to front office

Former Dolphins General Manager Chris Grier has found a new job in Detroit.

Grier has joined the Lions’ front office as a personnel executive, according to Adam Schefter.

The 56-year-old Grier had spent a decade as the Dolphins’ GM before he was fired last season, the day after a Thursday Night Football loss to the Ravens dropped the Dolphins to 2-7. In all, Grier spent 25 years with the Dolphins, rising up their scouting department before becoming GM. Before that he was a scout for the Patriots.

Grier will work for Lions General Manager Brad Holmes, who is heading into his sixth season leading the front office in Detroit.