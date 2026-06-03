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Caleb Williams chosen for Madden 27 cover

  
Published June 3, 2026 08:50 AM

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams is the cover model for Madden NFL 27.

EA Sports made it official today, releasing the Madden cover image, which depicts Williams throwing a jump pass, set against the Chicago skyline.

Williams’ jump-pass pose is similar to the fourth-down touchdown throw he made to Rome Odunze in the Bears’ wild card playoff win over the Packers. It’s the second year in a row that EA Sports has gone with a pose from a highlight of the previous season; last year it was Eagles running back Saquon Barkley’s spectacular backwards hurdle of a defender.

The Deluxe Edition cover shows Williams in his white road jersey with snowflakes falling around him, perhaps a nod to the “Iceman” nickname Williams would like to trademark.