Caleb Williams chosen for Madden 27 cover

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams is the cover model for Madden NFL 27.

EA Sports made it official today, releasing the Madden cover image, which depicts Williams throwing a jump pass, set against the Chicago skyline.

Williams’ jump-pass pose is similar to the fourth-down touchdown throw he made to Rome Odunze in the Bears’ wild card playoff win over the Packers. It’s the second year in a row that EA Sports has gone with a pose from a highlight of the previous season; last year it was Eagles running back Saquon Barkley’s spectacular backwards hurdle of a defender.

The Deluxe Edition cover shows Williams in his white road jersey with snowflakes falling around him, perhaps a nod to the “Iceman” nickname Williams would like to trademark.