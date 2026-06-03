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Aaron Glenn: Congrats to Russell Wilson on TV job, we’re looking at QB options

  
Published June 3, 2026 09:08 AM

Russell Wilson is joining CBS as an analyst on The NFL Today for the 2026 season and he chose that job over an opportunity to serve as the backup quarterback to Geno Smith with the Jets.

Wilson’s move into broadcasting came up during Jets head coach Aaron Glenn’s press conference on Tuesday. The Jets currently have Brady Cook, Bailey Zappe, and fourth-round pick Cade Klubnik behind Smith and Glenn was asked about the impact Wilson’s decision has on their plans for the No. 2 job.

“Nothing at all,” Glenn said. “I think the last time we talked I had said that we were looking at number of quarterbacks, and that’s just what it was. Hopefully he will have a good TV career. Heck, I know that he’ll be good at it, and congrats to him.”

A report last month said that the Jets want to see more of Klubnik in OTAs before making any other moves for a more experienced quarterback and the elimination of Wilson as an option would seem to give the rookie a stronger chance of winding up in the backup role.