Russell Wilson: Jets made an offer, weighing that and TV opportunities

Russell Wilson has reached a fork in the road in his career.

Wilson visited the Jets last week to talk to the team about coming aboard as a backup quarterback behind his former Seahawks teammate Geno Smith and there was a report later in the week that Wilson has also been talking to networks about a television role. Wilson confirmed that on Tuesday while saying he’s also mulling an offer from the Jets to continue his playing career.

“It was great,” Wilson said, via Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. “They offered me, and I’m trying to figure out what the next best thing is for me to do. I still know I can play ball at a high level, but also I have an opportunity to do TV, so we’ll see what happens.”

There’s no word on the details of the offer that the Jets made to Wilson, who began last season as the Giants’ starter but ended it as their third-string quarterback.