Report: Russell Wilson could join CBS in lieu of playing

Earlier this week, free-agent quarterback Russell Wilson had a visit with the Jets. He’s also looking at another potential path.

Andrew Marchand of The Athletic reports that Wilson is in “deep discussions” to embark on a television career. Per Marchand, CBS is considered to be the favorite.

Wilson has made bye-week appearances with CBS, and its Sunday studio show currently has an opening after the departure of Matt Ryan for a high-level job with the Falcons.

Marchand also reports that CBS has shown interest in Hall of Fame linebacker Luke Kuechly.

With Wilson firmly in the backup-at-best phase of his football career, it makes sense to explore available options in TV. Very few quarterbacks who were once the highest-paid player in the league choose to continue as understudies when their opportunities as starters have dried up. (Joe Flacco is the rare exception.)

Wilson, who seems to be interested in remaining in the New York area, could work for CBS from its Manhattan studio. It makes too much sense to not happen, if CBS ultimately decides to make him an offer — and if he accepts it.

Wilson, a third-round pick in 2012, won a Super Bowl and went to another during a decade with the Seahawks. He then spent two seasons with the Broncos, one with the Steelers, and one with the Giants. He started three games in 2025 before being benched for rookie Jaxson Dart.

With the Jets, Wilson would be the backup to Geno Smith, Wilson’s former backup in Seattle.