Free agent QB Russell Wilson visits Jets

Geno Smith served as Russell Wilson’s backup for two seasons in Seattle. Could Wilson be Smith’s backup with the Jets?

Zack Rosenblatt of TheAthletic.com reports that Wilson visited the Jets on Monday night and is an option for the backup job to Smith.

Smith, per Rosenblatt, was presented with various options for the No. 2 job and was “excited” about the prospect of having Wilson in the quarterbacks room. Wilson and the Jets spoke before the draft and scheduled his free agent visit.

Wilson, 37, has received no other known interest since becoming a free agent in March.

He said at the end of last season that he intended to continue his NFL career.

Wilson went 0-3 as a starter for the Giants in New York before being benched in favor of rookie Jaxson Dart. Wilson completed 58 percent of his passes for 831 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions in 2025.

In his 14-year career, Wilson has a 121-80-1 record with 46,966 yards, 353 touchdowns and 114 interceptions. He has made the Pro Bowl 10 times. He led the Seahawks to a victory in Super Bowl XLVIII.