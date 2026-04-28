 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ruebenbainjr_260428.jpg
Will Bain have a chip on his shoulder after draft?
nbc_pft_2027draft1pickodds_260428.jpg
Arch the early favorite to be No. 1 pick in 2027
nbc_pft_jeffstoutland_260428.jpg
Stoutland criticizes Eagles’ playcalling in 2025

Other PFT Content

Aerial View of Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Downtown Atlanta Skyline
With the World Cup coming, FIFA covers Mercedes-Benz logo on “Atlanta Stadium”
Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ruebenbainjr_260428.jpg
Will Bain have a chip on his shoulder after draft?
nbc_pft_2027draft1pickodds_260428.jpg
Arch the early favorite to be No. 1 pick in 2027
nbc_pft_jeffstoutland_260428.jpg
Stoutland criticizes Eagles’ playcalling in 2025

Other PFT Content

Aerial View of Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Downtown Atlanta Skyline
With the World Cup coming, FIFA covers Mercedes-Benz logo on “Atlanta Stadium”
Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Free agent QB Russell Wilson visits Jets

  
Published April 28, 2026 04:41 PM

Geno Smith served as Russell Wilson’s backup for two seasons in Seattle. Could Wilson be Smith’s backup with the Jets?

Zack Rosenblatt of TheAthletic.com reports that Wilson visited the Jets on Monday night and is an option for the backup job to Smith.

Smith, per Rosenblatt, was presented with various options for the No. 2 job and was “excited” about the prospect of having Wilson in the quarterbacks room. Wilson and the Jets spoke before the draft and scheduled his free agent visit.

Wilson, 37, has received no other known interest since becoming a free agent in March.

He said at the end of last season that he intended to continue his NFL career.

Wilson went 0-3 as a starter for the Giants in New York before being benched in favor of rookie Jaxson Dart. Wilson completed 58 percent of his passes for 831 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions in 2025.

In his 14-year career, Wilson has a 121-80-1 record with 46,966 yards, 353 touchdowns and 114 interceptions. He has made the Pro Bowl 10 times. He led the Seahawks to a victory in Super Bowl XLVIII.