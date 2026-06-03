Joey Porter Jr. doing limited work at Steelers OTAs with contract extension looming

The Steelers signed edge rusher Nick Herbig to a four-year contract extension on Tuesday and he hasn’t been the only player angling for a new deal with the team this offseason.

Herbig’s fellow 2023 draft pick Joey Porter Jr. is also entering the final year of his rookie deal and the cornerback’s participation level at OTAs reflects the position that he’s in. Porter has been in attendance, but Tuesday saw him take part in some walkthrough work early before standing to the side during more active periods of the workout.

Porter said he has been at the voluntary work because he wants “to show the new coaching staff that I’m here for the new process” and added that “everybody knows I want to be out there” for all of the work in reference to his limited activity. Porter didn’t delve into what he’s looking for in his next deal, but made it clear that he thinks he’s proven himself to be worthy of a major investment.

“I was an elite guy since I’ve been in this league,” Porter said, via Mike DeFabo of TheAthletic.com. “I’m happy that I’m getting the respect that I feel like I’m owed.”

Porter was referring to how he’s perceived around the league and finding common ground with the team’s perception will be essential to making an agreement on a new deal in Pittsburgh.