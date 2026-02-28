Saints haven’t heard about a possible Derek Carr trade

Earlier this month, quarterback Derek Carr made it clear that he’d end his one-year retirement to play for a Super Bowl contender. If a team is interested in Carr, however, that team has yet to commence the process of acquiring his contractual rights.

Carr remains on the Saints’ reserve-retired list. Any team that wants him will have to work out a trade with the Saints.

To date, the Saints have not heard (we’re told) from any team that wants to make a deal for Carr.

Most Super Bowl contenders are Super Bowl contenders because they have a starting quarterback in place. Carr’s best play, if he wants to have a chance to chase a Super Bowl, would be to wait for a season-ending injury to a quarterback playing for a contender, and then to hope that team wants to sign him.

And if no option emerges before the trade deadline, Carr may need to ask the Saints to release his rights, which would position him to sign with someone as a free agent. After the window closes for making trades, Carr would have to clear waivers before joining a contender that suddenly needs a new quarterback.

An eleven-year veteran and a four-time Pro Bowler, Carr has authored only two seasons that resulted in playoff berths. He missed the wild-card game in 2016 after suffering a late-season leg fracture. In 2021, the Raiders lost to the Bengals in the opening round.