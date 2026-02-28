 Skip navigation
Mark Sanchez’s criminal trial moves to April 9

  
Published February 28, 2026 03:02 PM

At a time when the civil lawsuit against former NFL quarterback and former Fox analyst Mark Sanchez is creating headlines, news has emerged as to Sanchez’s more pressing legal matter.

Via WISH-TV, Judge James Osborn delayed Sanchez’s criminal trial from March 12 to April 9. The delay came at the request of Sanchez’s lawyers for a continuance of the case.

Sanchez faces a felony battery charge, along with multiple misdemeanor counts (including public intoxication and unauthorized entry of a vehicle). The battery charge carries a prison term of up to six years.

The situation arises from an October 2025 incident in Indianapolis, between Sanchez and an elderly truck driver. Sanchez was in town to call a game between the Raiders and the Colts for Fox.

In a prior order, Judge Osborn allowed cameras to be present in the courtroom for the criminal trial.

The case originally had been set for trial in December 2025. Further delays are possible.