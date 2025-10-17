New judge allows cameras in courtroom for Mark Sanchez criminal case

The Mark Sanchez criminal case apparently will be televised.

Via Lauren Conlin of Los Angeles Magazine, Judge James B. Osborn has approved a request to allow cameras in the courtroom. His predecessor in the proceedings, Judge Jennifer P. Harrison, had declined to permit cameras.

In the federal court system, cameras are prohibited by rule. In state courts, cameras are often permitted.

As explained by Conlin, Indiana courts generally restrict the presence of cameras. However, individual judges have discretion to allow them.

Frankly, all courtroom proceedings that are open to the public should be televised. It’s an inherently public exercise. The media should be allowed to transmit audio and video to anyone interested in consuming the content.

Judge Osborn has set multiple pre-trial hearings, along with a December 11 trial date. Continuances routinely occur; it’s unlikely that Sanchez’s criminal case will be tried so quickly.

Sanchez faces multiple charges (including felony battery) arising from an October 4 incident that left him stabbed multiple times. Perry Tole, a 69-year-old truck driver, allegedly was assaulted by an allegedly inebriated Sanchez, who was in Indianapolis to call the Week 5 Raiders-Colts game for Fox.

Tole has filed a separate lawsuit against Sanchez and Fox. The civil process remains in its infancy; the first step will be for Sanchez and Fox to file formal responses to the complaint.