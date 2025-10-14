Judge in Mark Sanchez criminal case recuses herself from case

The Indiana judge to whom the Mark Sanchez criminal prosecution was assigned has stepped away from the case.

Via the Indianapolis Star, Judge Jennifer Prinz signed an order on Tuesday recusing herself.

No reason was given for the recusal. It can happen if the judge personally knows one of the parties or one of their close family members.

The case has been reassigned to Judge James Osborn. He has set a pretrial conference for October 22, with a jury trial tentatively scheduled for December.

Sanchez faces a felony battery count and three misdemeanors — battery resulting in injury, public intoxication, and unlawful entry of a motor vehicle. Sanchez has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Sanchez was stabbed in Indianapolis on October 4, during an altercation with Perry Tole, a 69-year-old truck driver who was retrieving used cooking oil from a hotel. Tole contends that Sanchez attacked him after telling Tole to move his truck. Tole also contends that, after using pepper spray on Sanchez, he kept coming. Eventually, Tole stabbed Sanchez.

Sanchez, a former NFL quarterback, was in town to work the Raiders-Colts game for Fox.