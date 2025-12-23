Matthew Stafford, Drake Maye among 2026 Pro Bowl selections

The AFC and NFC rosters for the 2026 Pro Bowl Games were announced on Tuesday morning.

Votes from fans, coaches and players were used to select the teams. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce led the fan vote and was named to his 11th Pro Bowl. Bills quarterback Josh Allen, Patriots quarterback Drake Maye, Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, and Bears safety Kevin Byard were the other leaders in that vote, but Williams is not on the initial NFC roster.

Chargers tackle Joe Alt did make the AFC roster despite playing in only six games before being shut down with an ankle injury.

Three teams — the Jets, Saints and Vikings — have no Pro Bowlers. The Broncos, 49ers, Ravens, and Seahawks each had six players selected.

The Pro Bowl Games will be held in San Francisco on February

The full rosters appear below with starters indicated by an asterisk.

AFC

Quarterback: Josh Allen*, Buffalo Bills; Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers; Drake Maye, New England Patriots

Running back: De’Von Achane, Miami Dolphins; James Cook, Buffalo Bills; Jonathan Taylor*, Indianapolis Colts

Fullback: Patrick Ricard*, Baltimore Ravens

Wide receiver: Ja’Marr Chase*, Cincinnati Bengals; Nico Collins*, Houston Texans; Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens; Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos

Tight end: Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders*; Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

Offensive tackle: Joe Alt*, Los Angeles Chargers; Garett Bolles*, Denver Broncos; Dion Dawkins, Buffalo Bills

Offensive guard: Quinn Meinerz*, Denver Broncos; Quenton Nelson*, Indianapolis Colts; Trey Smith, Kansas City Chiefs

Center: Creed Humphrey*, Kansas City Chiefs; Tyler Linderbaum, Baltimore Ravens

Defensive end: Will Anderson Jr.*, Houston Texans; Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders; Myles Garrett*, Cleveland Browns

Interior linemen: Zach Allen, Denver Broncos; Chris Jones*, Kansas City Chiefs; Jeffrey Simmons*, Tennessee Titans

Outside linebacker: Nik Bonitto*, Denver Broncos; Tuli Tuipulotu, Los Angeles Chargers; T.J. Watt*, Pittsburgh Steelers

Inside/middle linebacker: Azeez Al-Shaair, Houston Texans; Roquan Smith*, Baltimore Ravens

Cornerback: Christian Gonzalez, New England Patriots; Derek Stingley Jr.*, Houston Texans; Pat Surtain II*, Denver Broncos; Denzel Ward, Cleveland Browns

Free safety: Jalen Ramsey*, Pittsburgh Steelers

Strong safety: Kyle Hamilton*, Baltimore Ravens; Derwin James Jr., Los Angeles Chargers

Long-snapper: Ross Matiscik*, Jacksonville Jaguars

Punter: Jordan Stout*, Baltimore Ravens

Place-kicker: Cameron Dicker*, Los Angeles Chargers

Return specialist: Chimere Dike*, Tennessee Titans

Special-teamer: Ben Skowronek*, Pittsburgh

NFC

Quarterback: Matthew Stafford*, Los Angeles Rams; Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks; Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Running back: Jahmyr Gibbs*, Detroit Lions; Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers; Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons

Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk*, San Francisco 49ers

Wide receiver: Puka Nacua*, Los Angeles Rams; Jaxon Smith-Njigba*, Seattle Seahawks; George Pickens, Dallas Cowboys; Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions

Tight end: Trey McBride*, Arizona Cardinals; George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers

Offensive tackle: Penei Sewell*, Detroit Lions; Tristan Wirfs* Tampa Bay Buccaneers; Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers

Offensive guard: Tyler Smith*, Dallas Cowboys; Joe Thuney*, Chicago Bears; Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta Falcons

Center: Drew Dalman*, Chicago Bears; Cam Jurgens, Philadelphia Eagles

Defensive end: Aidan Hutchinson*, Detroit Lions; Micah Parsons*, Green Bay Packers; DeMarcus Lawrence, Seattle Seahawks

Interior linemen: Jalen Carter*, Philadelphia Eagles; Leonard Williams*, Seattle Seahawks, Quinnen Williams, Dallas Cowboys

Outside linebacker: Brian Burns*, New York Giants, Jared Verse*, Los Angeles Rams; Byron Young, Los Angeles Rams

Inside/middle linebacker: Jack Campbell*, Detroit Lions; Zack Baun, Philadelphia Eagles

Cornerback: Jaycee Horn*, Carolina Panthers; Devon Witherspoon, Seattle Seahawks

Free safety: Kevin Byard III*, Chicago Bears; Antoine Winfield Jr., Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Strong safety: Budda Baker*, Arizona Cardinals

Long-snapper: Jon Weeks*, San Francisco 49ers

Punter: Tress Way*, Washington Commanders

Placekicker: Brandon Aubrey*, Dallas Cowboys

Return specialist: Rashid Shaheed*, Seattle Seahawks

Special-teamer: Luke Gifford*, San Francisco 49ers