Sean McDermott plans to keep coaching, with seven other head-coaching jobs available

  
Published January 19, 2026 12:25 PM

Sean McDermott may not be out of work for long.

McDermott, who was fired today as the Bills’ head coach, told his staff after he was let go that he plans to keep coaching, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

There are seven teams with head coaching jobs currently available, in addition to the Bills. McDermott could be a candidate for the Cardinals, Ravens, Browns, Raiders, Dolphins, Steelers or Titans jobs.

Some of those teams may see McDermott as an excellent candidate. Current betting odds have McDermott as the second-most likely candidate to get the Steelers’ job, after Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula.

He made the playoffs in eight of his nine seasons as head coach of the Bills, going 98-50 in the regular season and 8-8 in the postseason. That wasn’t enough to keep him employed in Buffalo, but there aren’t many available coaches who have that kind of record. It’s easy to picture McDermott being at the top of some teams’ lists of candidates, now that he’s available.