Giants allow Matt Robinson to join the Raiders staff

  
Published February 15, 2026 07:18 PM

Matt Robinson left the Ravens for the Giants this offseason, following John Harbaugh from Baltimore. He accepted the job as the assistant defensive line coach.

But Robinson now is headed to Las Vegas.

The Raiders have hired Robinson as their secondary coach, Ian O’Connor of TheAthletic.com reports.

Harbaugh gave his blessing, per O’Connor, allowing Robinson to interview and leave despite it being a lateral move, by rule.

Robinson was the outside linebackers coach for the Ravens last season.

He spent five seasons in Baltimore, working with the outside linebackers and assisting the defensive line in 2024. In 2023, he was a defensive quality control coach, primarily working with the defensive front.

Robinson originally joined the Ravens in 2021 as a defensive coaching fellow.

In 2022, Robinson worked with new Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard.

Before his time with the Ravens, Robinson coached for four seasons at the collegiate level with Maryland (2019-20) and Connecticut (2017-18).