Former NFL offensive lineman Tre’ Johnson dies at 54

Former NFL offensive lineman Tre’ Johnson has died. He was 54.

Via ESPN.com, Johnson’s wife announced his passing in a Facebook post.

“It is with a heavy heart that I inform you that my husband, Tre’ Johnson, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly ... during a brief family trip,” Irene Johnson wrote. “His four children, Chloe, EJ, EZ and Eden, extended family, friends, and I are devastated and in shock.”

A second-round pick of Washington in 1994, Johnson spent nine seasons in the NFL. He played his first seven years with Washington and one with the Browns before returning to Washington for 2002, his last year in the league.

In 1999, Johnson was a Pro Bowler and a second-team All-Pro. He appeared in 93 regular-season games with 72 starts.

We extend our condolences to Johnson’s family, friends, teammates, and colleagues.