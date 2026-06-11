John Harbaugh “hopeful” that Malik Nabers will be back “soon”

General Manager Joe Schoen said this week that the Giants expect Malik Nabers to play in the season opener on Sept. 13. Coach John Harbaugh sounded less definitive, saying he is “hopeful” the wide receiver will be back “soon.”

Nabers didn’t participate in the Giants’ mandatory minicamp as he continues his rehab from a torn ACL that required a second surgery to remove scar tissue.

“He said his plan is to be here most of the time, almost all the time he’ll be here, I believe,” coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday, via Jordan Raanan of ESPN. “I don’t think he will be here all the time. He’s going to be here a lot, working really hard. He’s making really good progress right now. I’m very hopeful that he’ll be back soon.

“Also, understand when you come back from a knee, he’ll be back, and he’ll still be building his way back to his ultimate full-strength self. But he’s doing great. He’s doing a great job. He’s made some real good progress in the last few weeks.”

Nabers tore the ACL in his right knee in Week 4 against the Chargers and underwent surgery Oct. 28. The second surgery this offseason was a cleanup surgery after Nabers was experiencing stiffness.

Harbaugh has said that Nabers’ knee injury was “not simple.”

It seems likely that Nabers will start camp on active/physically unable to perform as his rehab continues.

“It’s a slog; it’s a grind. He’s still in the middle of it,” Harbaugh said Wednesday. “He’s probably not in the middle of it now. He’s probably maybe 70 percent through. I don’t know, something like that, 80 percent through.

“He’s still grinding. It’s going to be a grind when he starts playing again, too, to get back right.”