Report: Raiders hire Joe DeCamillis as their special teams coordinator

Joe DeCamillis is returning to the NFL.

The special teams coach is leaving South Carolina for the Raiders, where he will take over Klint Kubiak’s special teams, Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports reports.

DeCamillis, 60, was fired by the Rams after two seasons in the 2023 offseason. He spent 2023 at the University of Texas as a special assistant before heading to South Carolina.

DeCamillis was nominated for the Broyles Award last season.

He has served as special teams coordinator for the Broncos, Bears, Cowboys, Giants, Falcons and Jaguars in addition to the Rams.

DeCamillis’ career began in 1991 as an administrative assistant for this father-in-law, Dan Reeves, in Denver.