Dolphins release James Daniels, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

The Dolphins are continuing to reshape their roster by releasing more veteran players.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Miami is releasing guard James Daniels and receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine.

Daniels, 28, played just three snaps in 2025 after signing a three-year deal with the Dolphins in free agency. He suffered a pectoral injury in the season opener and spent the rest of the season on injured reserve.

Releasing Daniels will save the Dolphins $6.5 million against the cap in 2027.

Westbrook-Ikhine signed a two-year deal with Miami last offseason. He appeared in 15 games with three starts, catching 11 passes for 89 yards. His release will save Miami $1.5 million against the cap in 2026.

Miami notably has also let go of edge rusher Bradley Chubb and receiver Tyreek Hill on Monday.