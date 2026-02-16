 Skip navigation
Source: NFL, McAulay discussed LAR-SEA conversion
What will the Dolphins do with Tagovailoa?
NFL has 'no accountability' with hiring practices

Dolphins release James Daniels, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

  
Published February 16, 2026 11:39 AM

The Dolphins are continuing to reshape their roster by releasing more veteran players.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Miami is releasing guard James Daniels and receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine.

Daniels, 28, played just three snaps in 2025 after signing a three-year deal with the Dolphins in free agency. He suffered a pectoral injury in the season opener and spent the rest of the season on injured reserve.

Releasing Daniels will save the Dolphins $6.5 million against the cap in 2027.

Westbrook-Ikhine signed a two-year deal with Miami last offseason. He appeared in 15 games with three starts, catching 11 passes for 89 yards. His release will save Miami $1.5 million against the cap in 2026.

Miami notably has also let go of edge rusher Bradley Chubb and receiver Tyreek Hill on Monday.