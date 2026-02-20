Cowboys to play a 3-4 base defense for first time since 2012

The Cowboys have played a 4-3 defense for most of their history. All five Super Bowls they have won in their history came with a 4-3 defense.

They will play a 3-4 base this season, new defensive coordinator Christian Parker said Wednesday.

“First thing, we’re going to be multiple,” Parker said, via Schuyler Dixon of the Associated Press. “I think that whenever you form a defensive structure it’s about the players that you have. So our core principles we’ll be a 3-4 by nature, 4-3 spacing will be appropriate, 4-2-5 in nickel different front structures, coverages behind it. But I will say being multiple is probably the most important thing about it.”

It marks the first time the Cowboys have played a 3-4 base defense since 2012 under Rob Ryan. DeMarcus Ware had 11.5 sacks that season, his next-to-last in Dallas.

The Cowboys initially moved to a 3-4 in 2005, Bill Parcells’ third season, and stayed in that defense until 2013 when Monte Kiffin replaced Ryan as defensive coordinator. Mike Nolan ran a hybrid system in 2020, and the Cowboys allowed the most points in team history (473) until 2025 (511) when Matt Eberflus’ unit allowed more.

The Cowboys fired Eberflus after one season.

Parker groomed under Vic Fangio with the Eagles, Vance Joseph with the Broncos, Mike Pettine with the Packers and Mike Elko at Notre Dame and Texas A&M. All four ran a 3-4 structure.

“I think once you get past that from the fronts, you build and the coverages you do, personality on third down, red zone, you definitely have a mentality as a play-caller, but I think it still has to be designed around the players that you have,” Parker said. “I have little nuances that I’ve taken from each one of them and even people outside of that. I’ve had extensive studies when you build relationships outside of the circle you’ve been in, you want to incorporate them into.”

The Cowboys’ defensive line is the strength, with Quinnen Williams, Kenny Clark and Osa Odighizuwa. They kept Odighizuwa on an $80 million contract last offseason, traded for Clark in the Micah Parsons trade with the Packers and acquired Williams in an in-season deal with the Jets.

“The game is definitely won and lost up front,” Parker said. “We have significant players in the front seven, and so I think when you start with that defensive line room and what you’re able to do in controlling the pocket, stopping the run, control what an offense is able to do and if you’re able to dictate to them on their terms so you’re not playing the whole playbook on first and second down. I think it starts there.

“That’s where the excitement starts. There’s several other pieces that have been proven playmakers. We look forward to kind of bringing it all together in the next couple of months.”