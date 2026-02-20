 Skip navigation
Falcons hire Jordan Reid as assistant QBs coach

  
Published February 19, 2026 11:26 PM

The Falcons have hired Jordan Reid as assistant quarterbacks coach, the team announced Thursday.

Reid arrives in Atlanta after serving as the wide receivers coach at Wisconsin for one season. He will join quarterbacks coach Alex Van Pelt in trying to develop Michael Penix, who is working his way back from season-ending knee surgery.

Reid’s only NFL experience came as an intern with the Panthers and Vikings.

He became a position coach in the college ranks, where he served as the receivers coach at Western Michigan (2023-24), offensive quality control coach at Wake Forest (2020-21) and offensive graduate assistant at Ohio (2019).

In his playing career, Reid appeared in 44 games at the University of Ohio, totaling 133 receptions for 1,658 yards and 12 touchdowns.