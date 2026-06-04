George Pickens is not at OTAs, Cowboys expect him to be at mandatory minicamp

Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens didn’t attend the early phases of the team’s offseason workouts and he didn’t change course for the team’s first week of OTAs.

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer confirmed that Pickens has not been in attendance during a Thursday press conference. Schottenheimer said that communication has been good with the wideout while stressing that all of the work at this stage is voluntary.

The Cowboys will have a mandatory minicamp starting on June 16 and Schottenheimer said Pickens’s plans for those workouts have not been part of their conversations.

“We haven’t discussed that, but I expect he’ll be here,” Schottenheimer said. “I think he’s in a good spot, but I know he’s handling his business.”

Pickens has signed his franchise tag, so he will be subject to fines if he does not report to the minicamp. The Cowboys have said that they will not be negotiating with Pickens about a long-term deal before the July deadline to sign one and that they have no interest in trading him, so it looks like he will play out the year under the tag before resuming the push for a multi-year pact after the 2026 season.