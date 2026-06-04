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Sam Darnold: Offense has been “more of the same” under new OC Brian Fleury

  
Published June 4, 2026 12:00 PM

The Seahawks have a new offensive coordinator this season, but it might be hard to notice any major changes once they hit the field this fall.

Brian Fleury was the 49ers’ tight ends coach before being tabbed to succeed Klint Kubiak in Seattle and both coaches were on Kyle Shanahan’s 49ers staff during the 2023 season. Kubiak’s offense was built off similar principles to the ones Shanahan has run throughout his career and quarterback Sam Darnold said on Wednesday that it has been “more of the same” under Fleury.

“Thankfully it hasn’t been too much of a transition. . . . It’s a lot of the same stuff [with] Fleury obviously coming from San Francisco, but a couple different wrinkles here and there,” Darnold said, via Brady Henderson of ESPN.com. “So it’s been good that way to be able to get some of that same verbiage but just a couple different wrinkles.”

Darnold said that Fleury’s “command over the entire system has been incredible” and the hope in Seattle will be that the minor tweaks will lead to the same kind of results come the regular season.