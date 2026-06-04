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EA Sports teases introduction of the tush push in Madden 27

  
Published June 4, 2026 02:58 PM

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams will be making his first appearance on the cover of a Madden game with the 2027 and the game will also include the first appearance of a play made famous by another team.

EA Sports will unveil both Madden 27 and the latest version of their college football game on Thursday night, and a social media post promoting the event featured several screenshots from the NFL game. They include Fernando Mendoza in his Raiders uniform and a look at Myles Garrett in his new Rams duds along with a play from a game between the Eagles and Giants.

That play is, of course, the tush push and it shows Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts preparing to plunge into the line for an attempt at a touchdown.

There was an attempt to outlaw the play ahead of the 2025 season, but it did not garner enough votes from team owners to become part of the game. The Eagles were less effective running the play over the course of the season and no effort was made to ban the play this offseason.