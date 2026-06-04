 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_49erscancel_260604.jpg
49ers cancel next week’s mandatory minicamp
nbc_pft_qbrankings_260604.jpg
Simms breaks down rankings of Lamar and Mahomes
nbc_pft_jimschwartz_260604.jpg
Schwartz opens up about messy split with Browns

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 03 Los Angeles Rams OTA
Sean McVay was “so impressed” with how Jared Verse handled being traded
SPORTS-FBN-RAVENS-JACKSON-BZ
Lamar Jackson continues to hold the cards in contract talks with the Ravens
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles
Nick Sirianni on Nolan Smith’s recent arrest: “We address everything”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_49erscancel_260604.jpg
49ers cancel next week’s mandatory minicamp
nbc_pft_qbrankings_260604.jpg
Simms breaks down rankings of Lamar and Mahomes
nbc_pft_jimschwartz_260604.jpg
Schwartz opens up about messy split with Browns

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 03 Los Angeles Rams OTA
Sean McVay was “so impressed” with how Jared Verse handled being traded
SPORTS-FBN-RAVENS-JACKSON-BZ
Lamar Jackson continues to hold the cards in contract talks with the Ravens
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles
Nick Sirianni on Nolan Smith’s recent arrest: “We address everything”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jon-Eric Sullivan: Dolphins are 100% not mailing it in this year

  
Published June 4, 2026 12:50 PM

When the Dolphins traded one of their best players away in wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, it led to questions about whether they’re tanking on the 2026 season and turning their attention to the future. New Dolphins General Manager Jon-Eric Sullivan doesn’t want to hear that.

“So understand all the R words -- retool, rebuild, refocus -- I don’t like that,” Sullivan said, via ESPN. “I think that gives the connotation of, ‘hey, look, we’re mailing it in this year.’ That’s 100% not what’s going on. We’re here to compete and play our ass off and try to win football games as we build this thing out. That’s the culture we want to be. We want people that embrace that underdog mentality.”

The Dolphins may be trying to win football games this season, but few people think they’ll win many. Their over/under win total is just 4.5, suggesting they’ll be even worse this season than they were last year, when they finished 7-10 and fired GM Chris Grier and head coach Mike McDaniel.

Sullivan and new head coach Jeff Hafley do have a rebuilding job ahead of them. But Sullivan insists they want to build by winning in Year One.