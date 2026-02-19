Report: Packers to interview Cameron Achord, Kyle Wilber, Tom McMahon for ST coordinator job

The Packers got a late start on searching for a special teams coordinator after Rich Bisaccia decided to step down this week.

The team will interview Patriots special teams coordinator Cameron Achord, Saints assistant special teams coach Kyle Wilber and former Raiders defensive coordinator Tom McMahon for the job, Bill Huber of Sports Illustrated reports.

Achord has served as the Giants’ special teams coordinator for the past two seasons.

He began his NFL career with the Patriots in 2018 as assistant special teams coach. The team promoted him to special teams coordinator in 2020, and he held the job for four seasons under Bill Belichick.

Wilber worked for the Packers from 2023-24 as a special teams quality control coach under Bisaccia. He was with the Saints last season as assistant special teams coach.

McMahon replaced Bisaccia as special teams coordinator of the Raiders in 2022 and served in that role through the 2025 season. He has also worked as the special teams coach of the Rams (2009-11), Chiefs (2012), Colts (2013-17) and Broncos (2018-21).

McMahon was the assistant special teams coach of the Falcons in 2007-08.