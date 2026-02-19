Chargers plan to keep wide receivers coach Sanjay Lal, quarterbacks coach Shane Day

Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh is shaking up his offense this offseason, but two important assistant coaches are staying in place.

The Chargers plan to keep wide receivers coach Sanjay Lal and quarterbacks coach Shane Day, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Harbaugh fired offensive coordinator Greg Roman after the season, dismissing a longtime trusted assistant who had also been Harbaugh’s offensive coordinator with the 49ers and his associate head coach at Stanford. Harbaugh replaced Roman with Mike McDaniel, a significant change in the offensive approach as Harbaugh heads into Year Three with the Chargers.

But Lal and Day will stay in place, representing some stability on an offensive staff that Harbaugh wants to see take the Justin Herbert-led unit to the next level in 2026.