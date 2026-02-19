 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_seahawkssale_260219.jpg
Seahawks sale will be ‘wide-open process’
nbc_pft_qbcarousel_260219.jpg
NFL quarterback carousel preview: NYJ, LV loom
nbc_pft_ravenslamarjackson_260219.jpg
Doyle’s comments were ‘intended’ for Jackson

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_seahawkssale_260219.jpg
Seahawks sale will be ‘wide-open process’
nbc_pft_qbcarousel_260219.jpg
NFL quarterback carousel preview: NYJ, LV loom
nbc_pft_ravenslamarjackson_260219.jpg
Doyle’s comments were ‘intended’ for Jackson

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Chargers plan to keep wide receivers coach Sanjay Lal, quarterbacks coach Shane Day

  
Published February 19, 2026 06:05 PM

Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh is shaking up his offense this offseason, but two important assistant coaches are staying in place.

The Chargers plan to keep wide receivers coach Sanjay Lal and quarterbacks coach Shane Day, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Harbaugh fired offensive coordinator Greg Roman after the season, dismissing a longtime trusted assistant who had also been Harbaugh’s offensive coordinator with the 49ers and his associate head coach at Stanford. Harbaugh replaced Roman with Mike McDaniel, a significant change in the offensive approach as Harbaugh heads into Year Three with the Chargers.

But Lal and Day will stay in place, representing some stability on an offensive staff that Harbaugh wants to see take the Justin Herbert-led unit to the next level in 2026.