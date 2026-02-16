 Skip navigation
Alec Pierce on free agency: A lot of good things in front of me

  
Published February 16, 2026 01:53 PM

Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce set career highs in catches and receiving yards during the 2025 season and that sent him into a pivotal offseason on a positive note.

The 2025 season was the final year of Pierce’s rookie deal in Indianapolis and it sets him up to be one of the top wideouts on the open market when free agency gets underway in March. The Colts could keep him off that market by re-signing him, but they’ll have to offer him more than what Pierce believes he can get on the open market.

Time will tell how hard the team pushes on that front, but Pierce told SiriusXM NFL Radio that he’s expecting a big offseason one way or another.

“I think it’s gonna be a lot of good things in front of me,” Pierce said. “We’ll see, this next month might be crazy. We’ll see what ends up happening.”

Pierce has averaged 21.75 yards per catch over the last two seasons and his production as a big-play threat will land him a significant payday somewhere next month.