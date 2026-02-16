Browns S Ronnie Hickman left with minor injuries after assault

Browns safety Ronnie Hickman was jumped by four men in a lobby of a Manhattan hotel early Monday morning, the New York Post reports.

Hickman, 24, was approached in the lobby of the SIXTY LES at 4:30 a.m. Monday by a group who may have identified him as an NFL player, the newspaper reports. The confrontation turned physical, with the brawl leaving Hickman with minor injuries.

He was was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition before being released.

The suspects fled before police arrived, and no one has been arrested.

The Browns confirmed to The Post that Hickman was a “victim of assault” and is now “home resting with his family.”

Hickman joined the Browns in 2023 after going undrafted, and he made 103 tackles and two interceptions in 2025.