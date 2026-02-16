Jerry Gray joining the 49ers coaching staff

The 49ers are hiring veteran defensive backs coach Jerry Gray, Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports reports.

Gray was assistant head coach/defense for Atlanta for the past three years.

It is unclear what his role will be with the 49ers, but he reunites with Raheem Morris. Morris, the former head coach of the Falcons, is now the 49ers’ defensive coordinator.

Gray was a four-time Pro Bowl defensive back in nine seasons as a player, including seven years with the Rams. He began his coaching career immediately after his playing career.

He has nearly 30 years of NFL coaching experience, working at Tennessee, Buffalo, Washington Seattle, Minnesota, Green Bay and Atlanta. Gray was defensive coordinator with the Titans (2011-13) and Bills (2001-05).