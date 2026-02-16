Tyreek Hill thanks Miami, promises “The Cheetah will be back”

Tyreek Hill has been cut by the Dolphins, but he vows that his career didn’t end with the serious knee injury he suffered last season.

In a post on social media, Hill wrote thanked Miami for his time playing there and concluded by saying that he’ll be back.

The full post is below.

“The Journey Don’t Stop✌🏿

“From the bottom of my heart, Thank You To the entire Miami Dolphins organization, my teammates, the staff, and most importantly Fins Nation, for an unforgettable 4 years.

“From the moment I landed in Miami, I felt the Love. You believed in me. You pushed me. You celebrated with me. These past few years have been some of the most meaningful of my life and career.

“To my brothers in the locker room who have come and gone — Thank You for the wins, the Ls, the memories, the sacrifices.

“We built something special, together, for the city of Miami.

“To all my coaches and the organization, Thank You for challenging me to grow and holding me accountable.

“And to the fans… y’all are different man. The way you showed up for us week after week, no matter the outcome— that love was real. I feel it thru out the city and every time I stepped into Hardrock.

“Miami, you have became my home.

“But, the journey doesn’t stop here…

“Every chapter in life has taught me something. This one taught me leadership, resilience, and mostly gratitude. The love I have for this game is unexplainable. And right now, this off season, for the first time ever, The Cheetah is all the way turned up and locked in. Focused.

“The Cheetah don’t slow down. Ever.

“So to everyone wondering what’s next… just wait on it. The Cheetah will be back…Born Again.

“Major Love to the 305.”

Hill was once among the NFL’s best players, but he’ll turn 32 on March 1, and a major knee injury can be a major detriment to a player whose speed was so important to his game. It’s not unreasonable to question whether we’ll ever see The Cheetah on the football field again, but he’s confident that he can make it happen.