 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_rams_260213.jpg
Source: NFL, McAulay discussed LAR-SEA conversion
nbc_pft_tua_260213.jpg
What will the Dolphins do with Tagovailoa?
nbc_pft_falconsV2_260213.jpg
NFL has ‘no accountability’ with hiring practices

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_rams_260213.jpg
Source: NFL, McAulay discussed LAR-SEA conversion
nbc_pft_tua_260213.jpg
What will the Dolphins do with Tagovailoa?
nbc_pft_falconsV2_260213.jpg
NFL has ‘no accountability’ with hiring practices

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Browns to hire Mike Rutenberg as defensive coordinator

  
Published February 16, 2026 01:17 PM

After the resignation of Jim Schwartz, the Browns have found their next defensive coordinator.

According to multiple reports, the club is hiring Falcons defensive passing game coordinator Mike Rutenberg for the role.

Rutenberg, 44, was set to continue on the Falcons’ staff in 2026 with retained defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich after Atlanta hired Kevin Stefanski as head coach. Now Rutenberg will head to Cleveland, where he will work under Stefanski’s replacement, new head coach Todd Monken.

Rutenberg spent 2013-2019 as a defensive assistant for the Jaguars, serving as assistant linebackers coach for his last two years with the club. He was hired as a passing game specialist for the 49ers in 2020 before heading to the Jets with former head coach Robert Saleh as the club’s linebackers coach from 2021-2024. He then followed Ulbrich to the Falcons in 2025.

Monken has said he would like the Browns to retain the same scheme that Schwartz ran, given its effectiveness. But with Rutenberg as the hire instead of someone internal, there may be some philosophical shifts to come.