Mike Vrabel uncertain if Mack Hollins will return to practice this week

  
Published January 19, 2026 11:57 AM

There’s a chance the Patriots could get a boost offensively for Sunday’s upcoming AFC Championship Game.

Receiver Mack Hollins is eligible to come off injured reserve this week after being placed on the list with an abdominal issue in late December.

But at this point, the Patriots have not determined whether or not he’ll practice this week.

I can’t be certain right now,” head coach Mike Vrabel said of Hollins in his Monday press conference, via Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald. “Still working through everything with some of those guys that could be back.”

Hollins was a key offensive factor for New England in 2025, catching 46 passes for 550 yards with two touchdowns in 15 games. He was third on the team in receptions behind Stefon Diggs and Hunter Henry and fourth in receiving yards behind Diggs, Henry, and Kayshon Boutte.

Vrabel also noted the team hasn’t determined whether or not defensive tackle Joshua Farmer (hamstring) will begin practicing this week.

New England’s first injury report of the week will be released on Wednesday.