Florio and Smith dissect Rooney Rule
Young: Benching was a chance to find ‘consistency’
Cousins keeping ‘an open mind’ entering offseason

Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Report: Bears promote Press Taylor to offensive coordinator

  
Published February 8, 2026 11:38 AM

The Bears are promoting Press Taylor to offensive coordinator, NFL Media reports.

Taylor was the team’s passing game coordinator last season and now replaces Declan Doyle, who left for the Ravens. Head coach Ben Johnson calls the plays for the Bears.

Taylor, the brother of Bengals coach Zac Taylor, was the Jaguars’ offensive coordinator from 2022-24.

He began his NFL coaching career with the Eagles and spent eight years in Philadelphia, working his way up to passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2020.

He was a senior offensive assistant for the Colts in 2021.