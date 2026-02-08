Report: Bears promote Press Taylor to offensive coordinator

The Bears are promoting Press Taylor to offensive coordinator, NFL Media reports.

Taylor was the team’s passing game coordinator last season and now replaces Declan Doyle, who left for the Ravens. Head coach Ben Johnson calls the plays for the Bears.

Taylor, the brother of Bengals coach Zac Taylor, was the Jaguars’ offensive coordinator from 2022-24.

He began his NFL coaching career with the Eagles and spent eight years in Philadelphia, working his way up to passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2020.

He was a senior offensive assistant for the Colts in 2021.