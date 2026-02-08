 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_demauricesmith_260205.jpg
Florio and Smith dissect Rooney Rule
nbc_pft_youngintv2_260205.jpg
Young: Benching was a chance to find ‘consistency’
nbc_pft_cousinsint_260205.jpg
Cousins keeping ‘an open mind’ entering offseason

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_demauricesmith_260205.jpg
Florio and Smith dissect Rooney Rule
nbc_pft_youngintv2_260205.jpg
Young: Benching was a chance to find ‘consistency’
nbc_pft_cousinsint_260205.jpg
Cousins keeping ‘an open mind’ entering offseason

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

PFT Live will be live after the Super Bowl

  
Published February 8, 2026 12:35 PM

After the confetti falls and the official Super Bowl LX coverage on NBC and Peacock concludes, there will still be plenty of things to say about the game.

And Simms and I will be saying them live on NBCSN and Peacock.

PFT Live will do it live from the NBC set at Super Bowl LX. It’ll be a one-hour show, breaking down all of the big moments that made the difference between the Seahawks and the Patriots.

The show also will air at 7:00 a.m. ET (and again at 8:00 a.m. ET) on Monday morning, in lieu of a live show at 4:00 a.m. local time. And then we’ll be back at it on Tuesday morning, with whatever else needs to be said about the Super Bowl and anything else that inevitably will be going on.

So get ready for a full day of football talk, capped by a full hour of PFT Live chatter that will put a bow on the 2025 season.