Florio and Smith dissect Rooney Rule
Young: Benching was a chance to find 'consistency'
Cousins keeping 'an open mind' entering offseason

Sean McVay: Seahawks had "fortuitous bust" on key fourth-down play
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Josh Allen said he "tweaked my foot a little bit" late in first half
Florio and Smith dissect Rooney Rule
Young: Benching was a chance to find 'consistency'
Cousins keeping 'an open mind' entering offseason

Sean McVay: Seahawks had "fortuitous bust" on key fourth-down play
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Josh Allen said he "tweaked my foot a little bit" late in first half
Jordon Hudson trolls Robert Kraft with “Orchids of Asia” T-shirt

  
Published February 8, 2026 04:00 PM

Nobody does petty better than Bill Belichick. Or his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson.

Last year, Hudson trolled the Falcons with a Super Bowl LI championship T-shirt. That’s the game in which the Falcons blew a 28-3 lead to Belichick’s Patriots. And the diss carried a little extra sizzle, given that the Falcons interviewed Belichick but did not hire him after he was fired by the Patriots.

Now, as Belichick maintains open beef with the Patriots, Hudson is trolling team owner Robert Kraft. Via TMZ.com, Hudson wore an “Orchids of Asia Day Spa” T-shirt to Saturday’s Duke-North Carolina basketball game. That’s the name of the Jupiter, Florida facility at which Kraft was arrested for solicitation of prostitution. The charges eventually were dropped.

It’s just the latest chapter in the ongoing acrimony between Belichick and Kraft. Even though Kraft hasn’t really done anything to stoke the fire. After Belichick was snubbed for Hall of Fame enshrinement, Kraft said Belichick “unequivocally deserves” to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer.