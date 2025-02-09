Bill Belichick and his girlfriend troll the Falcons

For a guy who’s supposedly all in with college football, Bill Belichick has spent plenty of time this week hanging around the NFL’s marquee event.

From an appearance at the NFL Honors show to hitting the party scene to just strolling around New Orleans, the HC of the UNC hasn’t been honoring his “No Days Off” mantra.

It went next level on Sunday. While out and about with his half-century-younger-than-him girlfriend (not a judgment, just a fact), the happy couple trolled the Falcons.

She was wearing a T-shirt that declared the Falcons to be the champions of Super Bowl LI.

The message sticks it to the Falcons on multiple levels. That was the game that saw Atlanta squander a 28-3 third-quarter lead to the Patriots. Also, the Falcons are the team that interviewed Belichick but passed on him a year ago, hiring Raheem Morris instead.

While it’s funny, it’s another reason why it won’t be easy for Belichick to get another head-coaching job at the pro level. Between Bill and his consigliere “Lombo,” enough has been said both publicly and privately to likely burn all bridges back to the 32 teams of the NFL.

Which will make it impossible for Belichick to catch Don Shula. And which will make it inevitable for Belichick to be leapfrogged by Andy Reid.