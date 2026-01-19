 Skip navigation
Dolphins to have in-person interviews with Patrick Graham, Kelvin Sheppard on Monday

  
Published January 19, 2026 11:12 AM

Much of the focus on the Dolphins’ head coaching search in recent days has been on their second meeting with Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley, but he’s not the only candidate meeting with the team on Monday.

Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard are also getting in-person interviews with the team. Longtime NFL reporter Josina Anderson reported the Graham plan last week and there were multiple reports about Sheppard’s interview over the weekend.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald notes that the two interviews will satisfy the Dolphins’ Rooney Rule requirements, which means they’ll be free to move forward with hiring Hafley or any other candidate they select.

Hafley also has interviews scheduled with the Titans and Raiders, but he won’t be taking them should everything fall into place in Miami.