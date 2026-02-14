Reports: Raiders promote Rob Leonard to defensive coordinator

The Raiders have a new defensive coordinator, and it’s not Jim Schwartz.

Despite talk of the possibility of Schwartz going to Las Vegas, the Raiders are staying in-house. Klint Kubiak not only is keeping assistant Rob Leonard, the team’s new head coach is promoting Leonard to defensive coordinator, according to multiple reports.

The sides are finalizing the deal.

Leonard has coached for the Raiders for the past three seasons, serving as the defensive line coach and adding the title of defensive run game coordinator in 2025. He and defensive end Maxx Crosby have worked closely together, so the move could give the Pro Bowler more consideration to staying in Las Vegas.

Leonard has 16 years of coaching experience, including 13 seasons coaching in the NFL ranks.

He began his NFL coaching career with the Giants from 2013-18, serving in several roles. Leonard then was with the Dolphins from 2019-21 as the linebackers coach, assistant defensive line coach and outside linebackers coach.

In 2022, he was with the Ravens as their outside linebackers coach.