Jim Schwartz still lingers as a possibility for Raiders defensive coordinator

As the Raiders continue their search for a new defensive coordinator, one name keeps percolating in league circles: Jim Schwartz.

Yes, Schwartz resigned from the Browns. Yes, he’s still under contract through 2026 with a team option for 2027. No, the Browns have not released him to sign with another team. And, no, assistant coaches can’t be traded.

Schwartz was livid when the Browns hired former Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken to be Cleveland’s new head coach. Schwartz was a finalist for the job, and some (including Schwartz) believed he’d get it.

More than a week after he quit, the rumor of Schwartz to the Raiders still won’t subside. As previously explained, it’s possible that compensation for Schwartz could be tucked into a separate trade between the Raiders and Browns, before or after the Browns release Schwartz’s rights.

There’s also another play, if Schwartz chooses to try it. He could attempt the Constanza-style quit and return, informing the Browns he has changed his mind after they hire a new defensive coordinator.

That would put Cleveland in a pickle. In theory, they’d either have to bring him back or cut him loose. They also could try to do neither, which could get the league office involved.

Regardless, the belief lingers that the Raiders want Schwartz and Schwartz wants the Raiders. Once the Browns hire a coordinator, things could get even more interesting.