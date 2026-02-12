Maxx Crosby on report he’s done with Raiders: People like throwing gas on the fire

Defensive end Maxx Crosby’s future with the Raiders has been a topic of interest since he reacted negatively to the team shutting him down late in the regular season and last week brought another report that he wants to move to another team.

Crosby reportedly told Raiders minority owner Tom Brady that he wants to be traded and he was asked about that during this week’s Let’s Go! podcast. Crosby didn’t directly address the details of the report, but did say he knows “my truth” and doesn’t feel he needs to keep “rehashing it” in the wake of every report.

“People are gonna have rumors,” Crosby said. “I just looked at my phone, I’ve been working all morning. Everyone’s hitting me up, ‘Did you say this?’ I can’t control that. You earn that as a player. If I wasn’t doing the right things and if I wasn’t the person and player I was, you know, people wouldn’t be talking about all of the nonsense. But that’s what comes with it. If you have drama, if you have a losing season, they just try to throw gasoline on the fire and make things a certain way. I know what I’m about, I know what I represent. I really don’t care what everybody has to say.”

Crosby was also asked about his goals and said that winning is “all that matters ultimately, but I want to be in a place where mentally I’m 100 percent myself.” Whether that place will be with the Raiders is likely to remain a topic for many to speculate about for the near future.