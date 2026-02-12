 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_aaronrodgersV3_260211.jpg
Source: PIT willing to wait for Rodgers’ decision
nbc_pft_drakemayev5_260211.jpg
NFC features ‘more complete’ teams than AFC
nbc_pft_bettingmarkets_260211.jpg
Exploring rise of prediction markets after SB LX

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_aaronrodgersV3_260211.jpg
Source: PIT willing to wait for Rodgers’ decision
nbc_pft_drakemayev5_260211.jpg
NFC features ‘more complete’ teams than AFC
nbc_pft_bettingmarkets_260211.jpg
Exploring rise of prediction markets after SB LX

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Seattle schools see increased student and teacher absences for Super Bowl parade

  
Published February 12, 2026 03:47 AM

Seattle Public Schools announced before the city’s Seahawks Super Bowl celebration that “parade attendance will not be considered an excused absence” from school. Many students and teachers didn’t care.

School officials told the Seattle Times that thousands of students and hundreds of staff skipped school for the parade. The district estimated 12,697 students and 663 staff staff were absent. It’s unclear how many of those were for illness or other reasons, but a Seattle Public Schools spokesperson said several hundred more staff than normal were out.

Superintendent Ben Shuldiner acknowledged that many students were out with their parents’ permission, even if the school didn’t consider it an excused absence.

“Did some families take their kids to march? Absolutely. To go watch the wonderful Seattle Seahawks, your world champions,” Shuldiner said. “But you know what we always do? We put our 50,000 kids front and center. . . . They deserve to have school, our families deserve to have their kids in school.”

Seattle schools took a different approach than recent Super Bowl winners. Philadelphia closed schools last year for its Super Bowl celebration, as did Kansas City two years ago.