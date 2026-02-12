Cardinals hire Tony Sorrentino as WRs coach

The Cardinals are hiring Tony Sorrentino as their wide receivers coach, Peter Schrager of ESPN reports.

Sorrentino has spent the past four seasons as the Vikings’ assistant wide receivers coach. He has coached Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, among others, with the Vikings.

Sorrentino has spent eight seasons in the NFL ranks, having previously coached in Jacksonville. He worked with the team’s wide receivers from 2013-16, which overlapped with new Cardinals offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett in Jacksonville for two seasons.

He previously spent three seasons with Northern Illinois, serving as the passing game coordinator/wide receivers coach his last two seasons there.