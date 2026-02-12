 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_aaronrodgersV3_260211.jpg
Source: PIT willing to wait for Rodgers’ decision
nbc_pft_drakemayev5_260211.jpg
NFC features ‘more complete’ teams than AFC
nbc_pft_bettingmarkets_260211.jpg
Exploring rise of prediction markets after SB LX

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
The $24 million Mark Wahlberg Super Bowl prediction market was resolved at “no”

  
Published February 11, 2026 10:18 PM

The mystery has been solved.

More accurately, the prediction has been resolved. As to the $24 million Kalshi question of whether actor Mark Wahlberg attended Super Bowl LX, the winning answer was “no.”

That’s the word from David Purdum of ESPN.com, who had initially flagged the fact that Wahlberg was the most popular selection for wagers as to whether he’d show up for Seahawks-Patriots in Santa Clara on Sunday.

The money bet on Wahlberg showing up exceeded the wagers on 31 other actors and politicians combined.

And so, no, Wahlberg wasn’t there. Unless he was wearing a really good disguise.

If he truly wasn’t there, Wahlberg was surely happy to miss it. As a Patriots fan, there was hardly anything about the game for Wahlberg to cheer about.