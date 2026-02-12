Colts to hire Arkansas assistant Marion Hobby as DL coach

The Colts are hiring Marion Hobby as their defensive line coach, Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports reports.

Hobby only became Arkansas’ defensive line coach in December.

He has 10 years of experience in the NFL, including four seasons (2021-24) in Cincinnati with current Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo. Trey Hendrickson recorded a combined 35 sacks in the 2023-24 seasons.

Hobby spent the 2025 season at the University of Tennessee, his alma mater, serving as a defensive analyst for the Volunteers. He helped the Vols rank fifth nationally in sacks per game (3.0) and 13th in tackles for loss per game (6.8).

His other NFL experience includes stints with the Dolphins (2019-20), Jaguars (2017-18) and Saints (2006-07).